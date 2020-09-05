Swiss FM describes Isfahan as pearl in West Asia

In a tweet on Saturday, Cassis wrote, "Visit to the city of Isfahan - a pearl in the Middle East."

"Knowing the culture and people of a country: a prerequisite for good diplomatic relations," he added.

The Swiss Foreign Minister arrived in Isfahan this morning to pay a three-day visit and meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Visiting the historical monuments of Isfahan, including Naqsh-e Jahan Square (one of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites), Vank church, and other tourist attractions and handicrafts were among the travel plans of Cassis and his accompanying delegation to Isfahan.

The Swiss Foreign Minister also met with some professors of Isfahan University of Technology at the Abbasi Hotel. Scientific, cultural and technological interactions were the focus of Cassis' talks with professors of Isfahan University of Technology.

He also held talks with Governor of Isfahan Abbas Rezaie on Saturday.

Cassis is scheduled to return to Tehran to begin his official program on Sunday.

One of the most significant events during the Swiss official’s Iran visit will be a meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the start of relations between the two countries.

On Sunday and Monday respectively, the Swiss Foreign Minister will meet with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as other Iranian high-ranking officials.

Some Swiss parliamentarians will accompany the Swiss Foreign Minister on a trip to Iran to meet with some Iranian parliamentary officials.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Swiss Foreign Minister's trip to Tehran has nothing to do with Iran-US issues and has already been planned within the framework of reciprocal ties.

