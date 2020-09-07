Swiss FM hails fruitful talk with Iranian foreign minister

In a Monday tweet, Cassis wrote, "Peace, economic development and human rights - fruitful discussion with my counterpart, @JZarif."

"I’m glad we could establish together the Swiss Humanitarian Channel for the transfer of food and medical supplies to the people of Iran," he added.

Heading a delegation, Ignazio Cassis met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday morning in Tehran.

The Swiss Foreign Minister arrived in Isfahan on Saturday morning to pay a three-day visit and meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

One of the events during the Swiss official’s Iran visit will be a meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the start of relations between the two countries.

