Swiss FM arrives in Isfahan

The Swiss Foreign Minister arrived in Isfahan this morning to pay a three-day visit and meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He will then return to Tehran, and his official program will begin on Sunday, September 7.

One of the most significant events during the Swiss official’s Iran visit will be a meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the start of relations between the two countries.

On Sunday and Monday respectively, the Swiss Foreign Minister will meet with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as other Iranian high-ranking officials.

Some Swiss parliamentarians will accompany the Swiss Foreign Minister on a trip to Iran to meet with some Iranian parliamentary officials.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Swiss foreign minister's trip to Tehran has nothing to do with Iran-US issues and has already been planned within the framework of reciprocal ties.

