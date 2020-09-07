Hamas reiterates call for formation of national unity govt.

In an interview with the Palestinian TV, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh urged the quick formation of the national unity government in a bid to hold new parliamentary elections in Palestinian territories, and secure Palestinian unity.

“The national unity government will have three missions in West Bank and Gaza Strip, and can open new doors to end the Palestinian [political factions’] division.”

“Such government will be tasked to integrate institutions of the Palestinian National Authority in West Bank and provide the grounds to hold parliamentary, presidential and national council elections.”

The third mission, Haniyeh added, is to put an end to the Gaza Strip siege and counter the Israeli regime’s plots about West Bank.

Referring to the “numerous agreements” between Palestinian groups in this regard, the Hamas leader stressed, the formation of national unity government will not be a difficult task.

Last week, Haniyeh urged all Palestinian factions to sew up their differences in the face of measures targeting the Palestinian cause by the United States, the Israeli regime, and some treacherous regional regimes.

MR/FNA13990617000321