Hezbollah reacts to US sanctions against Lebanese ministers

The Lebanese Hezbollah issued a statement on Wednesday in reaction to US sanctions against two former Lebanese ministers, Haj Ali Hassan Khalil and Youssef Fenianos.

The statement reads as follows:

First, regarding the spiritual aspect, this cruel decision is a badge of honor for two dear friends and those whom the US government accuses of supporting the resistance.

Secondly, the US government is a terrorist state that causes destruction all over the world. It is the biggest supporter of Zionist and Takfiri terrorism in our region, and it has no right to consider honorable people as terrorists. Anything issued from this government is condemned and rejected.

Thirdly, US sanctions in Lebanon will not achieve their goals and cannot force the Lebanese to fall to their knees and relinquish their national rights.

Hezbollah declares its solidarity with these two dear brothers and stand by them and respect their firm and principled positions in defense of Lebanon and its freedom and dignity.

Following its hostile policies against Lebanese Resistance and nation, the US administration placed two former Lebanese officials on the sanctions list claiming that the move was due to the minister’s support for Hezbollah.

