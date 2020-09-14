Palestinian resistance retrieves arms from sunken UK warship

One of Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades’ commanders that uses the alias ‘Abu Musa’ has said that the force has managed to retrieve hundreds of mortars from two sunken warships off the coasts of Palestine in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

Meanwhile, another official with the force said that these mortars have been tested by the group, successfully destroying targets.

The commanders have not given any details about the date of retrieving the arms.

UK Royal Nay’s HMS M15 warship was sunk off Gaza in 1917 during World War I.

Meanwhile, on its official website, the Brigades has published a documentary aired this week by al-Jazeera which shows the process of retrieving these arms.

