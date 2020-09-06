Big haul of illicit drugs seized in Golestan Prov.

Police Chief of Golestan Province Colonel Mohammad Saeed Fazel Dadgar said on Sunday that after a series of intelligence activities, police forces of Golestan province have successfully seized a big haul of different kinds of illicit drugs in collaboration with police forces of South Khorasan.

The police forces stopped two trucks attempting to smuggle the drugs to the province at the checkpoint of Azadshahr, he added.

Fazel Dadgar noted that they have confiscated 1,313 kilograms of illicit drugs consisted of 1,092 kilograms of morphine and 221 kilograms of opium.

Three smugglers linked to the illegal haul has been arrested during the operation, he said.

According to the police chief, this is the largest consignment of morphine confiscated in recent years.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

ZZ/5016647