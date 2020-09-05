Police capture over 500kg of opium in eastern Iran

Deputy Police Chief of Khorasan Razavi Second Brigadier General Ebrahim Ghorbanzadeh said that following a series of intelligence operations, the province’s anti-narcotics unit traced a haul of opium coming from the eastern border regions.

Finally, in a mission on Saturday, the police captured a bus on the main routes coming from Sistan and Baluchestan province, finding 516 kilograms of opium in the vehicle, he added.

On offender has been arrested, Ghorbanzadeh noted.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

According to the anti-narcotics police chief of NAJA (Islamic Republic of Iran Law Enforcement Forces) Colonel Majid Karimi, over 470 tons of different illicit drugs have been seized by the Iranian police since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

The figure indicates a 37% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

MR/5015898