Close to 2.5 tons of illicit drugs busted in Mirjaveh

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Wednesday that following the news that members of a professional drug-trafficking were moving a big consignment of narcotics from the southeastern borders of Mirjavah to the central parts of province, the issue was placed on the agenda of the city's anti-narcotics police.

He added that tracking the band’s activities, the anti-narcotics police of Mirjaveh entered an armed conflict with the smugglers, during which they managed to seize 2,453 kilograms of opium and some ammunition.

According to Ghanbari, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

Based on reports, around 400 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

ZZ/5025560