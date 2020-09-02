473 tons of illicit drugs busted in Iran in 6 months

Anti-narcotics police Chief of NAJA (Islamic Republic of Iran Law Enforcement Forces) Colonel Majid Karimi made the announcement in a press conference on Wednesday, saying that following the extensive intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police forces of the country have successfully confiscated 473,000 kilograms of various kinds of narcotics since the beginning of the year.

The figure indicates a 37 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year, he added.

70 smugglers have also been arrested in this regard and handed to the judiciary, he noted.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

