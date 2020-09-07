Yazd police bust over 300kg of opium

The Police chief of Yazd province, Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani Fard made the announcement on Monday, noting that, the illicit drugs were confiscated in nine separate operations on the main routes of the central province.

He added that 13 smugglers linked to the illegal hauls have been arrested and handed to the judiciary.

More than 20 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated in Yazd since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Situated in the center of the country, Yazd is a major connection point of Iranian cities.

According to the anti-narcotics police chief of NAJA (Islamic Republic of Iran Law Enforcement Forces) Colonel Majid Karimi, over 470 tons of different illicit drugs have been seized by the Iranian police since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

The figure indicates a 37% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

