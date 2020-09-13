Close to 1 ton of drugs busted in Mirjaveh borders

Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Second Brigadier General Mohammad Mollashahi said on Sunday that the guards gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at Mirjaveh border regions and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the narcotics from the southeastern regions to the central and northern parts of the country.

The forces ambushed the hideout of the smugglers on Saturday and confiscated the drugs which included 637kg of opium and 299kg of hashish.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Based on reports, around 400 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

