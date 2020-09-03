In a tweet on Wednesday night, Zarif wrote, “US is imposing sanctions on ICC's chief prosecutor. Began w/ individuals, escalated to small, medium & major powers; and NOW int'l personalities. The only way to stop this unceasing insanity is to stop complacency. Submitting for fear of US wrath only INCREASES its appetite.”

In continuation of its unilateral policies, the Trump Administration has leveled sanctions against the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor,Fatou Bensouda, who is investigating war crimes of US troops in Afghanistan. Human rights groups swiftly decried the sanctions as an attack on international justice.

According to NPR, "Bensouda also wants to look into methods that the U. military and CIA used to interrogate detainees." The prosecution has said, "There is reasonable basis to believe that, since May 2003, members of the US armed forces and the CIA have committed the war crimes of torture and cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, and rape and other forms of sexual violence pursuant to a policy approved by US authorities."

