Sep 3, 2020, 12:50 PM

Official:

Iran able to export billions of dollars of military equipment

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The Head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization pointed to the capacity of the Islamic Republic in exporting military equipment after the sanctions lifted.

“We have the capacity of exporting billions of dollars worth of military equipment in a year in all military and some non-military fields,” Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of an exhibition in Tehran.

As part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), UN arms embargo against Iran is set to be lifted in October. The United States made an effort to extend these sanctions for an unlimited period but failed as its resolution just received one vote of the Dominican Republic.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rastegari said that Dena Destroyer will be delivered to Army’s Navy till the yearend (March 20, 2021).

He also said that the process of building Be’sat submarine has started. “Building the first submarine usually takes around 15 years across the world, however, given our experiences with building Fateh and Ghadir submarines, we try to reduce this time.”

