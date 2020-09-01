US' so-called ‘maximum pressure’ to fail soon

“The sanctions and the maximum pressure policy against the Iranian nation will soon face a memorable fiasco,” Rabiei said during his weekly presser on Tuesday.

“The signs of this failure are clear today, and we can see the desperateness in the faces of the American regime’s leaders.”

"It is no coincidence that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the most failed minister in the history of that country, and this is a sign of the failure of maximum pressure.”

Noting that the US regime has always been trying every means to impose sanctions against the Iranian nation, Rabiei said, “The United States should know that the maximum pressure is a failed experience. This new maneuver is nothing new for us."

Referring to the US regime’s struggles to use the UN Security Council for its own purposes, reiterating such dreams will never come true.

He said, "On the other hand, we are taking advantage of new opportunities in the international community, along with domestic capacities, to propel our economic plans despite the external obstacles.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the US’ claims of reinstating all UN sanctions against Iran within the so-called framework of the “snapback mechanism.”

“The US claim has no legal basis. This country [the US] is not a party to the JCPOA anymore and is not allowed to use its frameworks.”

The United States is trying to invoke the “snapback” mechanism in the multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite its withdrawal from the accord in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the deal.

The United States’ most prominent Western allies have refused to fall into step with the push, which follows Washington’s humiliating defeat in securing an extension of the UN arms embargo against Iran at the UNSC.

Only the Dominican Republic voted ‘yes’ to Washington’s resolution calling for the extension of the embargo beyond October 18.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany, all signatories to the JCPOA, say the US does not have the legal right to trigger the “snapback” provision set out in the JCPOA because it pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

