UK considers extending Iran arms embargo as ‘tool’

Speaking to Saudi-owned al-Arabiya, Wallace accused Iran of conducting ‘destabilizing behavior’ in the region, noting that London could explore the option of extending the arms embargo on Iran as a means to bring Tehran 'into line'.

“Whoever breaches it [the Iran nuclear deal], causes us problems so we have to try and get to a place where we bring people back into line. Returning to the arms embargo, or not lifting the arms embargo, it is one of the tool that we can all explore. For now we are trying to bring them back into compliance. The arms embargo doesn’t come out for a few weeks, that is where we can make other decisions,” he said.

UK was one of the countries that abstained from voting on a draft resolution proposed by the United States to extend the UN arms embargo against Iran for an unlimited time.

The UK minister accused Iran of ‘supporting terrorism’ in the region “from the Lebanese Hezbollah, all the way to the Houthis in Yemen”, adding that UK has no military ties with Iran.

Claims made by this minister against Iran are not surprising as London has a long history of implementing policies imposed by Washington. From the other hand, his remarks reflect those made by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who had supported the extension of the arms embargo against Iran while also voicing support for the Zionist regime.

This shows that European countries are still incapable of pursuing an independent foreign policy, easily giving in to US pressures.

According to the JCPOA, the arms embargo against Iran will expire on October 18. China and Russia have clearly voiced their opposition against any extension of the sanctions.

