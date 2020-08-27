Germany seeking to impose arms embargo on Iran

Speaking in a joint press conference on Thursday with Israeli regime’s foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Maas said that Germany seeks to both preserve the nuclear deal and impose an arms embargo on Iran.

According to the New York Times, the German FM said that the US wants a full extension of the embargo on Iran but that would almost certainly be vetoed by Russia and China in the UN Security Council.

“We are trying to reach a diplomatic solution so that there will be an arms embargo on Iran in the future,” he said while approving the claims of the Israeli regime's minister regarding the need for such embargos against Tehran.

The remarks come as Germany abstained from voting for a resolution put forward recently by the US in the Security Council for extending arms embargo on Iran which is due to expire in October. The resolution received only two votes in favor by US and the Dominican Republic. However, US is still ramping up efforts to use the JCPOA provisions, which it has unilaterally withdrawn from in May 2018, to trigger a mechanism for returning UN sanctions against Iran.

“We want to preserve the JCPOA to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” he claimed despite the fact that Iran has clearly stated it is not after obtaining nukes as the issue has also been confirmed by the IAEA reports.

He called on Tehran to “change its approach” in the region, accusing the country of playing “a dangerous role” without providing any further details about this claim.

Germany, France, and UK, as three European signatories of the JCPOA, have failed to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA which had promised Iran economic gains. The deal went to the verge of destruction after the Trump administration unilaterally pulled out and imposed illegal sanctions against Iran in hope of arriving at a ‘better deal’ which Iranian officials have referred to as a 'dream never to come true'.

Meanwhile, Tehran has said that it will give a firm response to any sort of extension of the arms embargo.

Maas remarks proves that European countries are still incapable of pursuing an independent foreign policy as they give in to pressures of the US and the Israeli regime.

MAH/PR