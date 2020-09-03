  1. World
Sep 3, 2020, 2:17 PM

Global COVID-19 fatalities pass 867,000

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Coronavirus worldwide cases have exceeded 26.1 million with the deaths passing 867,000 in total, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 26,184,512 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 867,374 and recoveries amounting to 18,448,201.

With 6,290,737 cases and 189,964 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Brazil comes in second place with 4,001,422 infections and 123,899 deaths.

India has registered 3,853,406 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 67,486 people have died.

There are now more than 1,005,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 17,414 people have died.

It is followed by Peru (663,437), Colombia (633,339), South Africa (630,595), Mexico (610,957), Spain (479,554) Argentina (439,172), and Chile (414,739) in terms of infection.

