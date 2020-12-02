Iranian, Italian anti-narcotic polices discuss boosting coop.

A meeting held between the Head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Colonel Majid Karimi and Salvatore Labarbera the new liaison officer of the Italian Anti-Narcotics Police in Iran on Wednesday.

In this meeting Colonel Karimi, pointed to the favorable and constructive relationship between Iran and Italy in the field of police cooperation, adding, "We hope to be able to succeed in the fight against drug trafficking."

He further stressed the need to improve the level of bilateral cooperation and said, “Strengthening the level of cooperation between the two countries through the exchange of experiences and the use of existing capacities, will greatly help the fight against drug trafficking at the regional and international levels.”

Fabio Bernardi, the former liaison officer of the Italian Anti-Narcotics Police in Iran, who was also present in the meeting, for his part said “We are keen on increasing the level of bilateral cooperation with Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police in order to combat drug trafficking at the international level.”

