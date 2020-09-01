JCPOA partners united in finding a solution to preserve it

Helga Schmid in a twitter message on Tuesday wrote, “The meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission has just ended.”

It is important that JCPOA partners, despite the current challenges, are united in achieving a solution to maintain JCPOA and fully implementation of commitments within the framework of JCPOA, she underlined.

It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet a few hours ago wrote, “Important issues are on the agenda of today’s meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission.”

Chaired by Secretary-General of the European Union External Action Service Helga Schmid and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting was held at Cobourg Hotel, Vienna with the participation of deputies foreign ministers and political directors of countries including Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and UK.

Landmark nuclear deal, entitled “JCPOA” signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, stipulates the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231, including a provision on a five-year arms embargo.

The United States unilaterally abandoned the nuclear agreement in May of 2018. A year later, Tehran began reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal vowing to continue scrapping some of the deal components until the JCPOA’s European signatories found a way to bypass the economic impact of Washington’s sanctions.

