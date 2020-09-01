Joint Commission determined to preserve JCPOA

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ulyanov wrote, “The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA today in Vienna demonstrated that its participants are fully committed to the nuclear deal and are determined to do their best to preserve it.”

According to the announced schedule, the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held on Tuesday in Vienna, chaired by Secretary-General of the European Union External Action Service Helga Schmid and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The event was attended by representatives of France, Germany, Britain, China, and Russia.

FA/