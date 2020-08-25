Iran, Russia discuss latest issues of Astana Peace Process

Heading an Iranian delegation, Khaji traveled to Geneva to attend the Astana Process Summit.

He met and held talks with Lavrentiev on the sidelines of the third meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee at Iran's representative office in Geneva.

Referring to the developments of the Constitutional Committee and its third meeting which is being held with the efforts of the three guarantor states of Astana process (Iran, Russia and Turkey) and the UN secretary general's special representative in Syria and the Syrian parties, the two sides emphasized on supporting the continuity and success of the work of the Constitutional Committee.

Khaji stressed the continuation of exchange of views and cooperation of the countries that guarantee the Astana process.

Referring to the role of the Astana process in resolving the Syrian crisis, Lavrentiev stressed the need to hold summits in Tehran and prior to that an expert meeting in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan.

The two sides emphasized the need for further consultation for the success of the Constitutional Committee's mission.

