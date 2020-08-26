  1. Politics
Aug 26, 2020, 9:31 PM

Iran supports political settlement of Syrian crisis: Khaji

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji met and held talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Wednesday.

Both sides conferred on the latest developments in Syria, especially its third meeting, which is currently being held in Geneva.

Khaji emphasized the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the political settlement of the Syrian crisis and the continuation of the talks of the Constitutional Committee.

Pedersen further appreciated Iran’s role in supporting the work of the Constitutional Committee and expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the first day of talks.

Khaji also met with the heads of the Russian and Turkish delegations in Geneva on Monday.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, guarantor states of Astana Format Iran, Russia, and Turkey expressed opposition to the illegal seizure of Syrian oil by the US.

