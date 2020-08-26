  1. Politics
Aug 26, 2020, 11:09 PM

Khaji calls for active role of UN in helping Yemeni people

Khaji calls for active role of UN in helping Yemeni people

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji called on the United Nations to play a more active role in helping the Yemeni people.

Khaji met and held talks with Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ramesh Rajasingham in Geneva on Wednesday.

Both sides appreciated bilateral cooperation in providing humanitarian aid at the regional and international levels.

Referring to sending humanitarian aid and medical equipment to Yemen in the fight against COVID-19, Khaji called on the United Nations to play a more active role in helping the Yemeni people.

Rajasingham further appreciated Iran's humanitarian aid especially to Afghan nationals in Iran and called for the participation of the Islamic Republic in preventing environmental problems in some Yemeni ports.

FA/FNA 13990605001154

News Code 162813

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News