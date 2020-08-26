Khaji calls for active role of UN in helping Yemeni people

Khaji met and held talks with Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ramesh Rajasingham in Geneva on Wednesday.

Both sides appreciated bilateral cooperation in providing humanitarian aid at the regional and international levels.

Referring to sending humanitarian aid and medical equipment to Yemen in the fight against COVID-19, Khaji called on the United Nations to play a more active role in helping the Yemeni people.

Rajasingham further appreciated Iran's humanitarian aid especially to Afghan nationals in Iran and called for the participation of the Islamic Republic in preventing environmental problems in some Yemeni ports.

