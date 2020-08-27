Astana guarantor states discuss Syria's developments

The meeting focused on the 3rd session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib, and release of detainees.

In this meeting, Pedersen presented a report on the first round of talks on the third session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and expressed hope that ceasefire in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib would extend.

The troika peace guarantors of Syria expounded on the peace process and humanitarian issues in the country.

Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji was present in the Geneva meeting to express Tehran's stance.

Khaji underlined the importance of respecting Syria's national sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity and added, “Iran is determined to fight against terrorism in the region, in Syria in particular.”

He stressed the need to solve the Syria crisis through inter-Syrian talks, and expressed Iran's readiness to support the continuation of activities in the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Further, he called for lifting unjust unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria and sending humanitarian aid to the country to fight the coronavirus global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Khaji stressed the importance of the implementation of agreements in Idlib, expressing hope that sustainable peace would be restored in the Syrian province.

MA/IRN84018217