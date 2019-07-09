‘Am I a Wolf’ goes to Russia’s Insomnia Filmfest.

‘Am I a Wolf’ depicts children performing in school the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other.

The short animated piece will take part at the 7th edition of Insomnia International Animation Film Festival in Russia.

The event, which says to be the first Russian noncommercial open-air animation festival, will take place on 18-22 July in Kaluga in western Russia.

‘Am I a Wolf’ has recently won the award for best animated film at the 6th Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon, and the New Face Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival.

