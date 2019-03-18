Two Iranian animations to vie at Annecy Filmfest. in France

‘Wolf and the Herd’ directed by Amir-Hushang Moein, and ‘Son of the Sea’ by Abbas Jalali Yekta are the two Iranian short animated pieces that have been selected to vie at the Perspectives section of the 2019 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

In ‘Wolf and the Herd’, children perform the familiar story of the wolf and yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude, face each other. As usual, the wolf triumphs, but, does he?

‘Son of the Sea’ is the story of a man who lives in a house with his wife and the illusion of their son on the wall. This hallucination gradually creates complications in their life.

The two animations will compete with 21 other titles from Ghana, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Croatia, South Korea, USA, Colombia, Greece, Brazil, Estonia, Lithuania, and Peru.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, created in 1960, is one of the four international animated film festivals sponsored by the Association Internationale du Film d'Animation (or ASIFA).

This year, the festival will run from 10th to 15th June.

