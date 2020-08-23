Yemen voices readiness to respond strongly to Saudi coalition

These remarks came during his visit to a number of military sites in Jawf province and his inspection of the conditions of the fighters in al-Khanjar camp in Khab Washaf district on Saturday, SABA News reported.

"We are now in the fourth stage of the strategic deterrence balance operations," said Major General al-Atifi in his speech to the fighters in Khab Washaf district.

"The more the coalition escalates its arrogance and crimes against women and children, the more options and readiness we have to deter it," he added.

He explained that the Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi had advised Saudi-led coalition countries to stop their aggression and lift their siege, and President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat had presented more than one initiative and warned against moving to "the great pain stage" if the Saudi-led coalition continues to be intolerant and arrogant.

The Minister of Defense confirmed the readiness of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to move to the stage of great pain with efficiency and competence.

"The Saudi-led coalition has started the war on our country, and if they continue, then we will control the end of this war," he said.

