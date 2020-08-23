2 women killed in latest Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen

According to Al-Masirah, Saudi Arabia is continuing its air strikes on various parts of Yemen.

Armed with American and British ammunition and European warplanes, among other Western-supported military hardware, the Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015.

Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

The Saudi-led coalition has been accused of war crimes, including attacks on hospitals, clinics and water infrastructure.

Oxfam and the Yemen Data Project have reported that medical and water infrastructure has been hit during air raids at an average of once every ten days during the conflict - damage that has not just killed civilians, but also disrupted access to healthcare, clean water and sanitation.

Since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in mid-March, three quarantine centers have been hit by airstrikes, according to the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project.

HJ/5006486