Yemen's Ad Durayhimi bombed by Saudi fighter jets

According to Al-Masirah, the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen once more and launched a series of attacks on the country.

In continuation of violating ceasefire, Saudi fighter jets have bombed the besieged city of Ad Durayhimi in Al Hudaydah province.

Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets targeted the city of al Tahita in Al Hudaydah province yesterday.

According to the latest reports, the Saudi coalition has violated Al Hudaydah ceasefire 60 times in the past 24 hours.

Since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement, which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, the Saudi-led coalition has not had the slightest adherence to the agreement.

The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

