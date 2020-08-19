Saudi Coalition violates AlHudaydah ceasefire 127 time in 24h

The Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen once more and launched a series of attacks on the country, Al-Masirah reported.

The coalition still continues to violate the Al Hudaydah ceasefire in Yemen, and has violated Al Hudaydah ceasefire 127 times in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets also targeted other areas of Yemen.

According to the report, during the last month, the Saudi-led coalition targeted various areas of Al Hudaydah province.

Since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement, which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, the Saudi-led coalition has not had the slightest adherence to the agreement.

The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

