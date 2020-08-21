UNSC not to permit US to abuse Res. 2231: Araghchi

In a Friday tweet, Araghchi wrote, "US notification is incapable of having legal effect. Its null and void."

"None of the remaining JCPOA participants considers the notification as effective," he added.

"We trust the SC will not permit the US to abuse Res 2231 to achieve its stated objective of destroying that very resolution," Iranian diplomat said.

On 20 August, the US sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting to initiate the ‘snapback’ mechanism.

“Today I'm directing the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the United Nations sanctions on Iran – it’s a snap back, not uncommon,” Trump told reporters during a White House press conference on Wednesday.

Following Washington’s new push to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the JCPOA and reimpose all UN sanctions against Tehran, Foreign Minister Zarif sent a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council on Thursday.

He blasted the US' illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions.

In reaction to the US request to initiate the ‘snapback’ mechanism, the E3 announced their opposition, saying that they will not support this action which is incompatible with current efforts to support the JCPOA.

China and Russia have also slammed the United States for requesting sanctions on Tehran.

