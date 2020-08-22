Zarif pens letter to UNSC on US push for 'snapback' sanctions

In a letter addressed to the current president of the Security Council, the ambassador from Indonesia, Zarif has highlighted the legal and political aspects of the US move which runs counter to international rules and norms.

US to fail in trying to revive terminated resolutions

Following the US anti-JCPOA measures, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said that US will fail in trying to revive terminated resolutions, and will only further isolate itself. "US continues its diplomatic vandalism at #UN to snapback UN sanctions 2 yrs after it CEASED participation in #JCPOA," wrote Takht Ravanchi in a Friday tweet following the US letter to the UN Security Council to activate the 'snapback' mechanism. "No sensationalism or propaganda will help US sell this bogus move," he added. US will fail in trying to revive terminated resolutions, and will only further isolate itself," Iranian diplomat said.

E3 not to support US 'snapback' mechanism against Iran

In reaction to the US request to initiate the ‘snapback’ mechanism, the E3 announced their opposition, saying that they will not support this action which is incompatible with current efforts to support the JCPOA.

UNSC not to permit US to abuse Res. 2231: Araghchi

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi called US notification null and void, saying that Iran trusts that the UN Security Council will not permit the US to abuse Resolution 2231.

US illegitimate demands never to be materialized: Khatibzadeh

Referring to the US failure in the UN Security Council on the extension of Iran arms embargo and its efforts to initiate the snapback mechanism, Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that US illegal demands never to be materialized.

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,206 cases, 112 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,206 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours till Friday noon, putting the total number of cases in the country at 354,764. It also put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 20,376, saying the disease had taken the lives of 112 patients over the past 24 hours.

US not entitled to use snapback mechanism against Iran: Borrell

In reaction to the US attempt to use snapback mechanism against Iran, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell issued a statement, saying that Washington is not able activate the mechanism.

'US not participant of JCPOA to activate snapback mechanism'

Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Helga Schmid said that US is not a participant for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the UNSC resolution 2231. In a Friday tweet, Schmid wrote, "After US formally withdrew from #JCPOA in 2018, it cannot be considered a participant State for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the #UNSC resolution 2231." "EU will continue to do everything to ensure the preservation and full implementation of #Iran deal," she added.

Trump administration once again to be isolated in world: Zarif

Referring to the opposition of Russia, China, and the E3 to the US request to use the 'snapback' mechanism, Iranian Foreign Minister said that the US administration once again will be isolated in the world.

US’ attempt to undermine the JCPOA not to succeed: China

Stating that the US has no right to demand the so-called“snapback” of sanctions on Iran, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the US’ attempt to undermine the JCPOA will not succeed.

3 Iranian hostages held by Somali pirates released

Three Iranian fishermen who were taken hostage by Somali pirates five years ago and released this week, arrived in Tehran on Friday. The hostages were the remaining crew members of Iranian fishing vessel the FV Siraj, which was captured by pirates off the coast of Somalia in March 2015. The fourth member of the crew was freed last year as he needed urgent medical care.

Palestine burning in fire of Zionist regime's impudence: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that innocent Palestine is still burning in the fire of the Zionist regime’s impudence and incursion and the treason of certain Arab rulers.

MR