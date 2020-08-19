Zarif, Atmar discuss Afghan peace talks on phone

The two sides discussed peace talks, the significance of negotiations among Afghans without foreigners' intervention, preserving the achievements of the past 18 years, as well as Iran's readiness to assist with Afghan peace process.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations as well as the finalization of the comprehensive agreement between the two countries.

Iran believes that inter-Afghan talks, with the centrality of Afghan government and in the presence of all political groups, will lead to peace.

The two countries have been holding continuous talks in recent past months.

In his phone conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on August 1, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that “the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran always is to expend and broaden its relations with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, relying upon historical and cultural commonalities in various fields and strengthening these relations by taking advantage of trade, economic and transit capacity between the two countries.”

On August 17, Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian met and held talks with Atmar where he called for the immediate start of inter-Afghan talks, emphasizing Iran's support for Afghanistan and its achievements over the past 19 years.

In mid-July, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, heading a politico-economic delegation, traveled to Kabul to hold talks with senior officials of the neighboring country.

Araghchi held a meeting with Atmar at the time, where they discussed the bilateral ties, peace process in Afghanistan, regional and international issues, problems arose due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation including issues related to the Chabahar Port.

They also agreed on a roadmap and the time schedule of finalizing a comprehensive cooperation document. Araghchi announced at the time that Iran-Afghanistan’s comprehensive document would be finalized in three months.

