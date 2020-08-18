Iran predicted to export $3bn goods to Afghanistan by yearend

Like previous year, Iran’s yearly export of products to Afghanistan is predicted to be realized in the current year (started March 21, 2020).

Hossein Salimi broke the news on Tue. in an interview with FNA and pointed to the growing export trend of the country to Afghanistan in the recent months and added, “With the studies made, it is anticipated that Islamic Republic of Iran will export $3 billion worth of non-oil goods and commodities to Afghanistan before the termination of the current year.”

He pointed to the problem of goods transfer in Milak Border and said, “the problem of transportation of goods via Milak Border Crossing has been settled and presently, goods and commodities are transported via Milak and Dogharoon borders without any problem.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, chairman of Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce added, “there was problem for fueling trucks at Milak Border but presently, this problem has been resolved and goods transfer is underway at this border.”

Turning to the decline in export of Iranian products to Afghanistan in the first two months of the current year (from March 21 to May 22) caused by the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, he said, “presently, export trend of Iranian products to Afghanistan has been accelerated in a way that the country is compensating its export decline to this country.”

Salimi put the annual export volume of products to Afghanistan at about $3 billion and it is predicted that this exports volume would be realized by the yearend.”

