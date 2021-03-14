Turkey calls on Iran to attend joint meetings on Afghanistan

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Istanbul meeting in a phone talk on Sunday.

According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, strengthening contacts and multilateral cooperation, holding Consultative Meeting of Representatives of Organizations and Ambassadors of Supporting Countries of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process In Dushanbein late March, as well as the next round of Afghan peace talks in Istanbul.

In the telephone conversation, Atmar praised Turkey's readiness as a trusted friend to host the next round of Afghanistan peace talks, and stressed the need to increase contacts and consultations on the goals, agenda, participants, and results of the meeting.

"The Turkish summit is expected to be a step forward in securing a ceasefire and reaching a political solution in accordance with the will of the Afghan people," he said.

The Afghan official also named Istanbul Process as a good opportunity for further consultation and preparation for the next round of peace talks.

The Turkish Foreign Minister discussed his recent visit to Doha and his meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Qatar and Russia on the Afghan peace process with Atmar.

"The Turkish summit will not be an alternative, but a complement to the Doha peace process," Cavusoglu said, "Most of the parties involved have expressed readiness to attend the Turkish summit. We also express our readiness to participate in the trilateral meetings of Afghanistan and Turkey with Iran and Pakistan."

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, an attempt to raise its profile in the Afghan peace efforts.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the talks scheduled for March 18 will bring together representatives of Russia, the United States, China, and Pakistan, as well as an Afghan government delegation and representatives of the Taliban.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also said that Istanbul is preparing to host the Afghan peace talks in April.

Afghanistan has announced that it will attend both meetings.

National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib said on Sat. that his country will dispatch its delegations to both Turkey and Syria.

