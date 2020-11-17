  1. Politics
Iran FM's special envoy arrives in Kabul

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) –Special Representative of the Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Kabul to hold talks with senior Afghan government officials over regional developments.

The Iranian embassy in Kabul announced that Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan has arrived in Kabul and he is scheduled to meet with senior Afghan government officials and hold talks over recent developments in the region.

This visit takes place while the fifth round of negotiations on the Comprehensive Document of Strategic Cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan took place on November 15 in Tehran.

The meeting held between Iranian and Afghan delegations headed by Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, and Mirwais Nab and Afghan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This document includes the perspective of long-term relations between the two countries in terms of political, security, economic, cultural, and national issues, as well as the issue of water.

It is worth mentioning that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always expressed its support over the peace and stability process in Afghanistan in the framework of Inter-Afghan Peace Talk.

