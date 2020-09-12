Iran welcomes start of inter-Afghan talks in Doha

Iran hopes that political groups and the Taliban can reach a lasting agreement by preserving valuable achievements of Afghan people, including the constitution, democratic structures, inclusive political participation and rights and dignity of women as well as rights of ethnic and religious minorities.

The full text of the statement is as follows,

Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes start of inter-Afghan talks between Afghan government, political groups and the Taliban, and hopes that these talks will lead to the desired results for the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and security in the region without foreign intervention and in a comprehensive understanding between Afghans.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized that there is no military solution to the problems in Afghanistan and continued presence of foreign forces is one of the main reasons for the continuation of the war in Afghanistan. All issues and problems in Afghanistan can be resolved only through dialogue and negotiation and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops is an unavoidable prerequisite for achieving peace and security in that country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that Afghan government, political groups and the Taliban will be able to reach a lasting agreement that preserves valuable achievements of Afghan people, including the constitution, democratic structures, inclusive political participation and rights and dignity of women as well as rights of ethnic and religious minorities which ensures peace, tranquility, well-being and prosperity of the Afghan people. This issue will enable Afghan refugees to return to their country and play a constructive role in reconstruction, growth and development of Afghanistan.

Islamic Republic of Iran announces its readiness to assist in advancing peace process in Afghanistan as in the past and to provide its facilities and capabilities to Afghan brothers and sisters.

Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns any political opportunism and business profiteering, especially the US government's use of electoral exploitation of inter-Afghan talks.

MA/IRN5021868