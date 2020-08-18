US must pull out of Afghanistan as soon as possible

Khatibzadeh reacted to the false allegations in US media that other countries pay the Taliban to kill American soldiers and noted that the US servicemen are killed due to the wrong policies of the White House and it has brought nothing except years of bloodshed for Afghanistan.

“The US government has no answer for the families of the soldiers killed in Afghanistan and seeks to cover up its miscalculation in the country by spreading false news,” he added.

He further called on the US administration to stop blaming others and act responsibly by ending its catastrophic presence in Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Khatibzadeh’s remark came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed last week that Iran has been arming the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Iran has opposed the US military occupation of Afghanistan and has expressed readiness to cooperate with any effort for intra-Afghan dialog.

Tehran says it is ready to contribute to the promotion of the Afghan-Afghan dialogue at the request of the parties involved.

