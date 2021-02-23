Afghan Peace Talks reviewed by Iranian, Afghan envoys

The ambassador of Afghanistan, Najibullah Alikhel, wrote on his Twitter account that he has hosted the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini.

During the meeting, which was held at the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, the two sides discussed the latest issues over friendly relations between the two countries and efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan.

According to the Afghan ambassador, he consulted with his Iranian counterpart on the need to reduce violence in Afghanistan and the importance of the constructive role of countries in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the constitution and the principle of democracy in Afghanistan and has made government-to-government relations a priority in its policy with Afghanistan.

In early February, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan held a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

In the meeting, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the enforcement of ceasefire in Afghanistan.

