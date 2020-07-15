  1. Politics
Jul 15, 2020

Araghchi to embark for Kabul today

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is to make a trip to Kabul on Wednesday evening to discuss the comprehensive document on Iran and Afghanistan cooperation with the Afghan officials.

Leading a political, security, and economic delegation, Araghchi will meet with senior Afghan officials and will also take part in a roundtable at the Office of Strategic Studies of Afghanistan.

ََActing Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs Atmar visited Tehran at the head of a high-ranking political, economic, and security delegation on June 21-22.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Atmar discussed the latest developments in relations. They exchanged views on political, economic, security, cultural cooperation. The two chief diplomats also held talks on issues related to Afghan refugees in Iran.

The two sides also agreed on a document for “comprehensive cooperation” which will be finalized in three months.

