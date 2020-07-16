Iran ready to host intra-Afghan peace talks: Atmar

As he said besides Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Indonesia, Japan, Norway, and Germany are also inclined to host Afghan-Afghan negotiations.

Avapress quoted Atmar as saying that the named countries have called for the reduction of violence and the immediate start of intra-Afghan talks.

He said that these countries emphasized that the cost of war has not only increased for the Afghan people, but also for the region.

His remarks came while Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, heading a politico-economic delegation, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to hold talks with senior officials of the neighboring country.

Araghchi held a meeting with Atmar on Wednesday night, where they discussed the bilateral ties, peace process in Afghanistan, regional and international issues, problems arose due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation including issues related to the Chabahar Port.

They also agreed on a roadmap and the time schedule of finalizing a comprehensive cooperation document.

