Jun 30, 2020, 8:20 PM

Iran holds talks to establish peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM spox

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi revealed the consultations made between Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and Taliban delegation as headed by Mullah Baradar, the group’s political deputy in Doha on Monday, aimed at establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

These meetings are made in line with the efforts and consultations of the Islamic republic of Iran to hold inter-Afghan talks with the aim of establishing peace, stability and security in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

As reported the two sides have conferred on the interference of foreign forces in regional countries' affairs as well as those of Afghanistan's.

Reducing violence, commencing Afghan-Afghan talks without the interference of foreign forces, in particular of the US, and Tehran-Kabul joint interests have also been among the discussed subjects in this meeting.

On June 24, Taherian held a phone conversation with Pakistan's Special envoy for Afghanistan, where they conferred on the latest developments in Afghanistan including the peace talks in the country.

It should be noted that Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the current acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs arrived in Tehran last week heading a high-ranking delegation for an official two-day visit.

Atmar held meetings with a number of Iranian officials and the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues and called for expansion of relations between the two countries.

