Tehran, Kabul to accelerate economic ties

In a meeting between the visiting Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal in Kabul, the two sides emphasized the facilities of economic cooperation, joint planning, and cooperation development between the two countries.

Heading a politico-economic delegation, the Iranian deputy FM arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to hold talks with senior officials of the neighboring country.

Araghchi's visit to Kabul comes as Acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs Atmar visited Tehran at the head of a high-ranking political, economic, and security delegation on June 21-22.

He met Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday night, where he expressed Tehran’s readiness to help the Afghanistan government with advancing the process of peace talks in the country.

The two sides discussed the bilateral ties, peace process in Afghanistan, regional and international issues, problems arose due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation including issues related to the Chabahar Port.

They have also agreed on a roadmap and the time schedule of finalizing a comprehensive cooperation document.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan led by the Afghan government, hoping that intra-Afghan talks would soon begin with the participation of all political groups.

He noted that preserving the achievements of Afghan people, especially the constitution and democratic structures, after four decades of war is of great importance.

Iran’s senior diplomat is scheduled to meet with some other Afghan officials today (Thursday) and to attend a meeting on Thursday evening at the Institute for Strategic Studies in Afghanistan.

HJ/4975583