Jun 29, 2020, 9:49 PM

Iran holds meeting with Taliban in Qatar

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Senior leaders of the Taliban are currently stationed in Doha, Qatar, where Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian holds a meeting with them on Sunday.

As reported the two sides have conferred on the interference of foreign forces in regional countries' affairs as well as those of Afghanistan's.

Reducing violence, commencing Afghan-Afghan talks without the interference of foreign forces, in particular of the US, and Tehran-Kabul joint interests have also been among the discussed subjects in this meeting.

On June 24, Taherian held a phone conversation with Pakistan's Special envoy for Afghanistan, where they conferred on the latest developments in Afghanistan including the peace talks in the country.

It should be noted that Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the current acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs arrived in Tehran last week heading a high-ranking delegation for an official two-day visit.

Atmar held meetings with a number of Iranian officials and the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues and called for expansion of relations between the two countries.

