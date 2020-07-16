Iran ready to help Afghan gov. with advancing peace talks

Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday night. Heading a politico-economic delegation, the Iranian deputy FM arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to hold talks with senior officials of the neighboring country.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral ties, peace process in Afghanistan, regional and international issues, problems arose due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation including issues related to the Chabahar Port.

They have also agreed on a roadmap and the time schedule of finalizing a comprehensive cooperation document.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan led by Afghan government, hoping that intra-Afghan talks would soon begin with the participation of all political groups. He noted that preserving the achievements of Afghan people, especially the constitution and democratic structures, after four decades of war is of great importance.

The Iranian official is scheduled to hold meetings with other senior officials of Afghanistan during his visit.

The visit comes as Acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs Atmar visited Tehran at the head of a high-ranking political, economic, and security delegation on June 21-22.

