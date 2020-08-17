Saudi jets violated Yemen ceasefire 146 times in 24 hours

Al-Masirah suggests that The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire, reported 146 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room pointed out that the violations included the flying of a warplane and 8 spy drones over Al-Jah Al-Jabaleah and At-tohayta, in addition to 11 attacks with 111 artillery shells and 121 attacks with live bullets.

The US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries, on Sunday, continued to bomb a number of provinces, causing damage to public and private property. They violated the Stockholm Agreement in Al Hudaydah with a number of attacks, Al-Masirah reported.



A military source told Almasirah net that the US-Saudi aggression launched 68 airstrikes during the past 24 hours, most of them on Marib province.



According to Al-Masirah, the US-Saudi coalition launched Hajjah with 3 raids and launched 5 raids targeting an oil factory in Bajil District in Al Hudaydah.



In Sana'a Governorate, 5 raids were launched on Bani Al-Hareth district



The aggression launched 9 raids on Amran, 4 raids on Al-Jawf, and two raids on Al-Baidha.

RHM/PR