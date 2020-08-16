  1. Politics
Saudi Coalition continues violation of Yemen peace agreement

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Violating peace agreement with Yemen, the fighter jets of Saudi-led coalition have bombed Yemen 114 times in the past 24 hours.

The Saudi-led coalition continues to violate the Al Hudaydah ceasefire in Yemen, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, the Saudi coalition has violated Al Hudaydah ceasefire 114 times in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets also targeted another areas in Yemen at the same time as bombing Al Hudaydah.

Since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement, which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, the Saudi-led coalition has not had the slightest adherence to the agreement. The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

