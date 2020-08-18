Saudi fighter jets bombed Al Jawf, Marib in Yemen

Saudi fighter jets once again violated the ceasefire in Yemen, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, various areas of Yemen, including two provinces of the country, were targeted by Saudi airstrikes in the past 24 hours.

Some Arab media reported that the residential areas in Al Jawf and Marib provinces have been bombed by Saudi fighter jets.

Saudi-led coalition emphasizes its alleged and false ceasefire in the country as it continues to attack Yemeni civilians.

So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen; an issue that has drawn criticism from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

In recent months, Saudi-led coalition has violated ceasefire many times.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

