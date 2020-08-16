Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 16

Kayhan
US, Europe fail against Iran, Russia, China
Israelis unable to defend themselves, let alone defending UAE
Huge protests in Seoul against the corrupt South Korean govt.
Israel to face the music if involved in Beirut blast: Nasrallah
Rouhani: UAE’s move a clear betrayal to the Palestinian cause
Iran
Fiasco: JCPOA defeats UNSC again
Rouhani: US failure to be remembered in history
President appoints new caretaker of Industries Ministry
Etela’at
US’ big failure in UN: Security Council rejects anti-Iran resolution
Zarif tells Saudis to review Hormuz Peace Initiative
Israeli-UAE normalization faces international outcry
Nasrallah: Israel to face consequences if involved in Beirut blast
Iran warns UAE on negative impacts of Israelis presence in the region
Ebtekar
Rouhani reacts to UAE-Israeli ties normalization
Judiciary Chief: formation of an Islamic human rights court a must
MR
Your Comment